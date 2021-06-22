$990.75 Million in Sales Expected for Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) will announce sales of $990.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Brinker International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $951.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.02 billion. Brinker International posted sales of $563.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 75.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brinker International will report full-year sales of $3.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.28 billion to $3.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.54 billion to $3.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Brinker International.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $828.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $837.55 million. Brinker International had a net margin of 0.26% and a negative return on equity of 6.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Brinker International from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Brinker International from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Brinker International from $62.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Brinker International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

In other news, Director Harriet Edelman sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total value of $316,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,231 shares in the company, valued at $1,844,039.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steve Provost sold 18,405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total transaction of $1,070,434.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,290,634.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,803 shares of company stock worth $9,177,960 in the last 90 days. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EAT. Factorial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Brinker International by 5,912.8% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,094,324 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,124 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brinker International by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,857,301 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $501,056,000 after acquiring an additional 677,698 shares during the period. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the fourth quarter worth $35,497,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brinker International by 59.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,437,483 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $102,148,000 after acquiring an additional 534,823 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Brinker International during the fourth quarter worth $29,715,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International stock opened at $57.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 2,874.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 2.80. Brinker International has a 1 year low of $20.72 and a 1 year high of $78.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.94.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

