A.H. Belo (NYSE:AHC) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

A.H. Belo Co. (NYSE:AHC)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $7.57. A.H. Belo shares last traded at $7.57, with a volume of 100,065 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet lowered A.H. Belo from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $40.52 million, a P/E ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.66.

A.H. Belo (NYSE:AHC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter. A.H. Belo had a negative return on equity of 16.88% and a negative net margin of 5.32%. The company had revenue of $36.82 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of A.H. Belo by 1.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,122,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in A.H. Belo by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 232,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 67,471 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of A.H. Belo by 109.0% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 171,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,100,000 after acquiring an additional 89,489 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of A.H. Belo by 20.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 114,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 19,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC raised its position in shares of A.H. Belo by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 23,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 8,075 shares during the last quarter. 51.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A.H. Belo Company Profile (NYSE:AHC)

A.H. Belo Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a local news and information publishing company in Texas. The company publishes The Dallas Morning News, a newspaper; Briefing, a newspaper; and Al Dia, a Spanish-language newspaper, as well as operates related websites and mobile applications.

