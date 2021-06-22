Aaron Tachibana Sells 2,421 Shares of Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) Stock

Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 2,421 shares of Personalis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $55,077.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 182,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,151,943.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Aaron Tachibana also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Aaron Tachibana sold 2,899 shares of Personalis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total transaction of $62,531.43.

Shares of NASDAQ PSNL traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.67. 344,478 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 896,877. Personalis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.15 and a 52 week high of $53.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -21.57 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.32.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $20.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 million. Personalis had a negative net margin of 55.43% and a negative return on equity of 21.21%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Personalis, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PSNL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Personalis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Personalis from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Personalis from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Personalis from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Personalis from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.50.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Personalis in the fourth quarter worth $338,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Personalis by 12.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,604,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,092,000 after purchasing an additional 294,905 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Personalis by 97.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 544,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,920,000 after purchasing an additional 268,500 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Personalis by 13.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,222,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,090,000 after purchasing an additional 149,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Personalis by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 217,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,951,000 after purchasing an additional 20,156 shares during the last quarter. 67.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Personalis

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics.

