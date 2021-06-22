Aavegotchi (GHST) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $30.37 Million

Aavegotchi (CURRENCY:GHST) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. During the last seven days, Aavegotchi has traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Aavegotchi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.95 or 0.00002914 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Aavegotchi has a market capitalization of $32.70 million and $30.37 million worth of Aavegotchi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003066 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00052934 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003356 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00019236 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003071 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $210.12 or 0.00643935 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.20 or 0.00077226 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,328.77 or 0.07136777 BTC.

Aavegotchi Profile

Aavegotchi (CRYPTO:GHST) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2020. Aavegotchi’s total supply is 37,877,400 coins and its circulating supply is 34,397,437 coins. Aavegotchi’s official Twitter account is @aavegotchi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Aavegotchi is medium.com/@aavegotchi . The official website for Aavegotchi is aavegotchi.com

According to CryptoCompare, “GHST is launched as a DAICO — a DAO governed token sale, which means that the funds raised are managed by the users, the community. Aavegotchis are rare crypto-collectibles living on the Ethereum blockchain, backed by the ERC721 standard used in popular blockchain games such as Cryptokitties, Axie Infinity, and Cryptovoxels. Rumor has it that Aavegotchis are actually the ghosts of liquidated yield farmers determined to return and bring honor to their families. Aavegotchi introduces many innovations into the blockchain gaming sphere, including DeFi token collateral stakes, dynamic rarity, rarity farming, DAO-governed game mechanics, and an open metaverse with smart contract interoperability and in-world town hall-style voting. Just like the original Tamagotchi introduced the world to digital pets, Aavegotchi introduces the world to playable NFTs, backed by a digital value. “

Aavegotchi Coin Trading

