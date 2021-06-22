AAX Token (AAB) Price Tops $0.60 on Top Exchanges

AAX Token (CURRENCY:AAB) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 22nd. AAX Token has a market cap of $4.50 million and $76,223.00 worth of AAX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, AAX Token has traded down 37.1% against the US dollar. One AAX Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.60 or 0.00001777 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002960 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.41 or 0.00054473 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003492 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00020553 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002963 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $217.47 or 0.00643397 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.48 or 0.00078335 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.15 or 0.00038920 BTC.

AAX Token Profile

AAB is a coin. AAX Token’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500,005 coins. AAX Token’s official website is aab.aax.com/en . The official message board for AAX Token is medium.com/aaxexchange . The Reddit community for AAX Token is https://reddit.com/r/AAXExchange . AAX Token’s official Twitter account is @AAXExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in November 2019, AAX is the world's first cryptocurrency exchange to be powered by LSEG Technology's Millennium Exchange – the same matching engine that powers London Stock Exchange. It is also the first of its kind to have joined the London Stock Exchange Group's (LSEG) Partner Platform. More than a token, AAB is an integral part of AAX, providing special benefits to users, and a means to be part of the growth of the exchange. It is built to serve as a bridge between digital and traditional assets, retail and professional traders, takers and market makers, the exchange and its partners, and it will be deeply integrated with AAX’s upcoming product expansion. “

AAX Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AAX Token directly using U.S. dollars.

