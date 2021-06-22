AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Receives “Underweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
ELUXY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DNB Markets cut AB Electrolux (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Pareto Securities downgraded AB Electrolux (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. AB Electrolux (publ) has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.
OTCMKTS ELUXY traded up $1.01 on Tuesday, hitting $56.23. 3,561 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,640. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. AB Electrolux has a 52-week low of $32.99 and a 52-week high of $60.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.96.
About AB Electrolux (publ)
AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia/Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.
