AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Receives “Underweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

ELUXY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DNB Markets cut AB Electrolux (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Pareto Securities downgraded AB Electrolux (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. AB Electrolux (publ) has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

Get AB Electrolux (publ) alerts:

OTCMKTS ELUXY traded up $1.01 on Tuesday, hitting $56.23. 3,561 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,640. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. AB Electrolux has a 52-week low of $32.99 and a 52-week high of $60.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.96.

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.42. AB Electrolux (publ) had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 31.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that AB Electrolux will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About AB Electrolux (publ)

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia/Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.

See Also: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for AB Electrolux (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Electrolux (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.