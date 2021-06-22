Abcourt Mines Inc. (CVE:ABI) Director Normand Hinse Buys 81,379 Shares

Abcourt Mines Inc. (CVE:ABI) Director Normand Hinse acquired 81,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,799.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,203,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$899,575.22.
Shares of CVE:ABI traded down C$0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$0.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,841. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.15. The stock has a market cap of C$43.73 million and a P/E ratio of 20.71. Abcourt Mines Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.08 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.24.
