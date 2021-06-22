Abcourt Mines Inc. (CVE:ABI) Director Normand Hinse Buys 81,379 Shares

Abcourt Mines Inc. (CVE:ABI) Director Normand Hinse acquired 81,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,799.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,203,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$899,575.22.

Shares of CVE:ABI traded down C$0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$0.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,841. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.15. The stock has a market cap of C$43.73 million and a P/E ratio of 20.71. Abcourt Mines Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.08 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.24.

About Abcourt Mines

Abcourt Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and exploitation of gold mining properties in Canada. It also explores for silver, copper, and zinc ores, as well as diamond deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Elder Mine and Tagami Property located near Rouyn-Noranda; the Abcourt-Barvue and Vendome silver-zinc projects located at Barraute; Aldermac property located near Rouyn-Noranda; and the Jonpol property located near Amos, Quebec.

