Aberdeen Smaller Companies Income Trust PLC Plans Dividend of GBX 2.15 (LON:ASCI)

Aberdeen Smaller Companies Income Trust PLC (LON:ASCI) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 2.15 ($0.03) per share on Friday, July 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of Aberdeen Smaller Companies Income Trust stock traded down GBX 4 ($0.05) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 350 ($4.57). The stock had a trading volume of 27,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,390. Aberdeen Smaller Companies Income Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 250 ($3.27) and a 1 year high of GBX 364 ($4.76). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 353.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.06. The stock has a market cap of £77.39 million and a P/E ratio of -21.34.

In other Aberdeen Smaller Companies Income Trust news, insider Christopher Metcalfe purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 353 ($4.61) per share, with a total value of £35,300 ($46,119.68).

Aberdeen Smaller Companies Income Trust PLC is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund is managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

