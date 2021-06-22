Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 493,999 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 13,632 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.09% of Abiomed worth $157,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABMD. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Abiomed by 4.1% in the first quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp grew its holdings in Abiomed by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 1,369 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Abiomed by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Abiomed by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 871 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Abiomed by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,217 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABMD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Abiomed in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Abiomed in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Abiomed currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $351.25.

ABMD opened at $325.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.29. Abiomed, Inc. has a 52 week low of $234.39 and a 52 week high of $387.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $302.57.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. Abiomed had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 26.61%. The firm had revenue of $241.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Abiomed Company Profile

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

