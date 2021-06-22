Abliva AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NEVPF) Trading 30.1% Higher

Abliva AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NEVPF)’s stock price shot up 30.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.10 and last traded at $0.10. 31,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 295% from the average session volume of 7,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.08.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.10. The firm has a market cap of $28.07 million and a PE ratio of -2.08.

Abliva AB (publ) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NEVPF)

Abliva AB (publ), a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of mitochondrial medicine. The company is developing KL1333 that is in Phase I clinical trials for the chronic treatment of primary mitochondrial diseases; NV354, which is in the preparation for clinical trials for the treatment of primary mitochondrial diseases with Complex I deficiency; and NeuroSTAT for traumatic brain injury.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Abliva AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abliva AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.