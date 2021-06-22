ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.300-3.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.180. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ABM. TheStreet upgraded ABM Industries from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on ABM Industries from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ABM Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.67.

NYSE ABM opened at $45.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. ABM Industries has a 52 week low of $31.36 and a 52 week high of $55.48.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 3.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ABM Industries will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is 31.28%.

In other news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 14,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total transaction of $764,371.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 60,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,185,221.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total value of $1,325,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,372 shares of company stock worth $2,504,283 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

