Abyss Price Tops $0.0284 (ABYSS)

Abyss (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded down 12.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. In the last week, Abyss has traded down 38.4% against the dollar. One Abyss coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0284 or 0.00000088 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Abyss has a total market capitalization of $6.50 million and approximately $409,612.00 worth of Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003113 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00053646 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003539 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00019890 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003117 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $204.70 or 0.00636525 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.90 or 0.00077418 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,349.68 or 0.07306438 BTC.

Abyss Coin Profile

Abyss (CRYPTO:ABYSS) is a coin. Its launch date was November 29th, 2017. Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,664,903 coins. The official website for Abyss is abyss.finance . Abyss’ official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Abyss Finance provides Decentralized (DeFi) and Centralized (CeFi) Finance solutions for projects in multiple industries. The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

Abyss Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Abyss should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Abyss using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

