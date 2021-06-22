Abyss Token 24 Hour Volume Reaches $144,653.00 (ABYSS)

Abyss Token (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 22nd. In the last seven days, Abyss Token has traded down 14.5% against the US dollar. One Abyss Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0151 or 0.00000144 BTC on popular exchanges. Abyss Token has a market cap of $3.45 million and $144,653.00 worth of Abyss Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003368 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00052837 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 24.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003308 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 26.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00018822 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003373 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $178.07 or 0.00599624 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.94 or 0.00077242 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Abyss Token Profile

Abyss Token is a coin. It was first traded on April 18th, 2018. Abyss Token’s total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,614,892 coins. Abyss Token’s official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Abyss Token is www.theabyss.com . Abyss Token’s official message board is medium.com/theabyss . The Reddit community for Abyss Token is /r/theabyssplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Abyss Finance provides Decentralized (DeFi) and Centralized (CeFi) Finance solutions for projects in multiple industries. The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

Abyss Token Coin Trading

