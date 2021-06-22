ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 53.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,792 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,095 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.10% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals worth $4,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 230.8% in the first quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 66,725 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after buying an additional 46,555 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 269,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,402,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $451,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 597,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,935,000 after buying an additional 9,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ACAD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $73.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down from $66.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.44.

ACAD opened at $25.01 on Tuesday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.20 and a 52-week high of $58.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.16 and a beta of 0.74.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $106.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.91 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 56.74% and a negative return on equity of 41.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 7,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $159,590.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 4,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $85,995.90. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 40,664 shares in the company, valued at $826,699.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,166 shares of company stock valued at $287,995 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; Trofinetide, a novel synthetic analog for the treatment of Rett syndrome; ACP-044, a novel first-in-class orally administered non-opioid analgesic for treating acute and chronic pain; and ACP-319, a positive allosteric modulator of the muscarinic receptor for treating cognition and schizophrenia.

Read More: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.