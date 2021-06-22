Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) is Covington Investment Advisors Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Covington Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,592 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Accenture comprises about 3.1% of Covington Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Covington Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $12,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,229,508 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,323,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060,453 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,857,830 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,715,758,000 after purchasing an additional 230,261 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 1.9% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,934,854 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,192,004,000 after acquiring an additional 150,538 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 2.4% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,919,749 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,187,831,000 after acquiring an additional 185,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,577,735,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ACN shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $309.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $286.41.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total value of $754,546.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,975,133.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Johan Deblaere sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $2,240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,579 shares in the company, valued at $14,722,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 30,048 shares of company stock worth $8,568,010 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $286.13. 14,915 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,999,323. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $285.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.10. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $199.47 and a 52-week high of $294.50.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

