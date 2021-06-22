Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Acerinox in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Acerinox in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Acerinox in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Acerinox presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.25.

Shares of ANIOY stock remained flat at $$5.95 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 198.33 and a beta of 1.72. Acerinox has a 52 week low of $3.81 and a 52 week high of $7.35.

Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Acerinox had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 3.51%. Analysts anticipate that Acerinox will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Acerinox Company Profile

Acerinox, SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, transforms, and markets stainless steel products in Spain, the Americas, Africa, Asia, Oceania, and rest of Europe. The company's Flat Stainless Steel Products segment offers billets, black coil, circles, cold rolled coil and sheet, engraved coil/sheet, hot rolled coil and sheet, plates, and slabs.

