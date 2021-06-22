ACoconut Reaches One Day Volume of $119,980.00 (AC)

ACoconut (CURRENCY:AC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. In the last week, ACoconut has traded 27.3% lower against the dollar. One ACoconut coin can currently be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00001192 BTC on popular exchanges. ACoconut has a total market cap of $1.03 million and approximately $119,980.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ACoconut Profile

AC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ACoconut is acbtc.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

ACoconut Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACoconut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ACoconut should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ACoconut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

