Acute Angle Cloud Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.19 Million (AAC)

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded 23.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Acute Angle Cloud has traded 38.6% lower against the US dollar. Acute Angle Cloud has a market capitalization of $1.19 million and $441,138.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32,346.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,895.52 or 0.05860056 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $442.15 or 0.01366910 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $119.59 or 0.00369719 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.79 or 0.00116826 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $205.18 or 0.00634312 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00007744 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $118.32 or 0.00365783 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00038583 BTC.

About Acute Angle Cloud

Acute Angle Cloud (CRYPTO:AAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . Acute Angle Cloud’s official website is acuteangle.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

Acute Angle Cloud Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using U.S. dollars.

