AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) will report $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for AdaptHealth’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the highest is $0.34. AdaptHealth reported earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 262.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AdaptHealth will report full-year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.79. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.72. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow AdaptHealth.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.28). AdaptHealth had a negative net margin of 2.48% and a positive return on equity of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $482.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.31 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.82) EPS. AdaptHealth’s revenue was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AdaptHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of AdaptHealth in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. AdaptHealth currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.85.

In other news, CEO Stephen P. Griggs bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.14 per share, for a total transaction of $96,560.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $96,560. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth in the 1st quarter worth about $147,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth in the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth in the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth in the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. Institutional investors own 49.35% of the company’s stock.

AHCO stock traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $28.63. The company had a trading volume of 26,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,276,538. AdaptHealth has a 12-month low of $15.42 and a 12-month high of $41.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of -56.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of -0.07.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home healthcare equipment, medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; home medical equipment (HME) to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

