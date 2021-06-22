Add.xyz One Day Trading Volume Tops $7,379.00 (ADD)

Add.xyz (CURRENCY:ADD) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 22nd. One Add.xyz coin can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000634 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Add.xyz has a market cap of $1.26 million and approximately $7,379.00 worth of Add.xyz was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Add.xyz has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Add.xyz alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003075 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00052225 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003291 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00019227 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003077 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $209.76 or 0.00644561 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.07 or 0.00077025 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,298.45 or 0.07062874 BTC.

Add.xyz Coin Profile

Add.xyz (CRYPTO:ADD) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2020. Add.xyz’s total supply is 10,366,071 coins and its circulating supply is 6,111,581 coins. The official website for Add.xyz is add.xyz . Add.xyz’s official Twitter account is @plutusdefi . The official message board for Add.xyz is medium.com/addxyz/enter-add-xyz-v2-full-stack-defi-aggregation-platform-and-the-first-private-lending-protocol-e8f2c1b0150d

According to CryptoCompare, “ADD.xyz serves as ad DeFi aggregation dashboard that plugs in multiple products and Dapps. So the user can explore the DeFi world seamlessly and in privacy. ADD.xyz aims to take composability within Decentralised Finance to the next level. Every major, useful and niche protocol that serves the community all in a single dashboard with the goal of avoiding paying multiple fees, experiencing bad UX/UI and bugs. “

Buying and Selling Add.xyz

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Add.xyz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Add.xyz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Add.xyz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Add.xyz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Add.xyz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.