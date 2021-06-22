Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Director Sells $3,410,400.00 in Stock

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Director John E. Warnock sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $568.40, for a total transaction of $3,410,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,732,528.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Adobe stock traded up $8.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $575.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,369,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,547,500. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $508.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $416.03 and a one year high of $576.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.20 billion, a PE ratio of 49.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.95.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 36.65%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.01 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADBE. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Adobe has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $604.84.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Adobe by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.