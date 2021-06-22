Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty-five research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and twenty-two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $96.74.

AMD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. New Street Research restated a “sell” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

In related news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 63,044 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $4,917,432.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 538,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,968,446. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total value of $77,426.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 505,282 shares of company stock worth $40,225,833. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 32.2% in the first quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 194,621 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $15,278,000 after purchasing an additional 47,458 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 18.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 52,080 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,088,000 after acquiring an additional 7,968 shares during the period. Xcel Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 242.9% during the first quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,719 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 16,093 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 175.3% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 12,213 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 7,777 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 17.2% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 15,615 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $82.59 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.82. The stock has a market cap of $100.35 billion, a PE ratio of 35.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.04. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1-year low of $48.42 and a 1-year high of $99.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

