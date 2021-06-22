Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Acquired by Cornerstone Advisors LLC

Cornerstone Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 50.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $6,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $991,465,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 180.6% during the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,912,302 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $358,797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517,962 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 49.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,874,035 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $382,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,887 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,794,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $348,033,000 after purchasing an additional 997,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 127.7% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,690,150 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $132,677,000 after purchasing an additional 947,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.59% of the company’s stock.

AMD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. New Street Research restated a “sell” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.74.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.05, for a total value of $4,457,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,264,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,511,634.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,055 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total transaction of $77,426.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 505,282 shares of company stock worth $40,225,833. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMD traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.76. 722,773 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,083,207. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.42 and a 1-year high of $99.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.77 billion, a PE ratio of 35.14, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 35.31%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

