Advisor OS LLC Acquires 136,672 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Advisor OS LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 265.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 188,255 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,672 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 6.3% of Advisor OS LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $27,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $152.55. The company had a trading volume of 28,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,428,740. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $113.78 and a 1-year high of $158.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.01.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

