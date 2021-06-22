Advisor OS LLC Buys Shares of 9,996 Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Advisor OS LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,782,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VTWO. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth $40,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth $61,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VTWO traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.09. The company had a trading volume of 14,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,727. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.62. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $55.00 and a 1 year high of $94.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%.

