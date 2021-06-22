Advisor OS LLC Grows Stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Advisor OS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 19.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,806 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. AtonRa Partners purchased a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,334,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $787,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,877 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,631,000 after acquiring an additional 7,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 835 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 65.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

NYSE BIO traded down $1.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $623.98. 139 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,546. The company has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $607.82. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $425.43 and a 52-week high of $689.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $5.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $2.71. The firm had revenue of $726.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.00 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 151.73% and a return on equity of 4.55%. Analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 12.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

See Also: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.