Advisor OS LLC Has $1.12 Million Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Advisor OS LLC grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MPWR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,837,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $673,056,000 after buying an additional 905,612 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $147,100,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 572,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $209,660,000 after acquiring an additional 298,238 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 805,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $283,651,000 after purchasing an additional 242,275 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,557,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPWR traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $352.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,217. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $346.77. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $215.93 and a 12 month high of $406.75. The firm has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.89.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $254.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.43 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The business’s revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.18%.

MPWR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.90.

In related news, Director James C. Moyer sold 12,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.41, for a total value of $4,327,996.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 63,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.06, for a total transaction of $21,558,451.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,091,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,250,807.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,079 shares of company stock worth $40,852,505 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

