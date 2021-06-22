Advisor OS LLC Has $1.26 Million Holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Advisor OS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 19.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,036 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,229 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Dynatrace by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,052,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,390,000 after acquiring an additional 723,728 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,176,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,687,000 after buying an additional 166,131 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,890,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,709,000 after buying an additional 2,396,323 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,026,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,022,000 after buying an additional 1,167,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 6,262,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,986,000 after buying an additional 2,286,128 shares in the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on DT. Zacks Investment Research cut Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Dynatrace from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.52.

In related news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.31, for a total value of $2,987,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 699,552 shares in the company, valued at $37,992,669.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 4,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $219,006.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 116,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,229,913.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 191,852 shares of company stock worth $9,769,836 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DT traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $58.12. The company had a trading volume of 3,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,016,958. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.36. Dynatrace, Inc. has a one year low of $33.83 and a one year high of $58.99. The firm has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 222.19, a PEG ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 10.76%. The firm had revenue of $196.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform for running and optimizing the applications and services. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as Java, .NET, PHP, Node.js, GoLang, SQL, NoSQL, CICS, IMS, AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Functions, and Microsoft Azure Functions; and Classic Real User Monitoring.

