Advisor OS LLC Has $1.26 Million Stock Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Advisor OS LLC increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 18.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $1,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 4.7% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.8% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 7,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.0% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.1% in the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Verisk Analytics news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.14, for a total transaction of $1,004,212.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,543,999.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO David J. Grover sold 2,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.53, for a total value of $437,295.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,167,736.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,399 shares of company stock valued at $6,983,533. 2.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ VRSK traded up $0.39 on Tuesday, hitting $175.30. 3,163 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 993,949. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.24. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.79 and a 12 month high of $210.66. The company has a market cap of $28.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 33.51%. The firm had revenue of $726.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.93 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Verisk Analytics’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.02%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $196.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $192.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James raised Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.67.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

