Advisor OS LLC Has $1.79 Million Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Advisor OS LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,438 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Condor Capital Management lifted its holdings in NIKE by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 21,505 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in NIKE by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,303 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its holdings in NIKE by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 3,592 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Portfolios Inc. raised its holdings in NIKE by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 4,088 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 64.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $14,908,662.98. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,537,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,935,048.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total value of $2,003,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 155,821 shares of company stock worth $20,450,895. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NIKE stock traded up $1.21 on Tuesday, hitting $131.29. 121,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,347,145. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $93.57 and a one year high of $147.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $133.03. The company has a market cap of $207.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 59.46%.

NKE has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC lifted their price objective on NIKE from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 22nd. BTIG Research lowered their price target on NIKE from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on NIKE from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target (down previously from $160.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.51.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

