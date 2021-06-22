Advisor OS LLC Has $5.31 Million Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Advisor OS LLC grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the quarter. Kimberly-Clark comprises about 1.2% of Advisor OS LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $5,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter worth $29,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 72.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Shares of KMB stock traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $129.65. 14,763 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,383,731. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $43.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $133.02. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $128.02 and a fifty-two week high of $160.16.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.14). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 376.18% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.91%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KMB shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective (down previously from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.31.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

See Also: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.