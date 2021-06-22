Advisor OS LLC Increases Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Advisor OS LLC raised its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 17.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,683 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,598,095 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,465,613,000 after purchasing an additional 324,117 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,978,422 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $952,066,000 after purchasing an additional 150,888 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,029,114 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $687,431,000 after purchasing an additional 37,014 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,387,720 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $464,084,000 after purchasing an additional 384,201 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,230,806 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $442,588,000 after purchasing an additional 12,759 shares during the period. 84.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CDNS shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $127.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.92.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total value of $7,373,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 793,894 shares in the company, valued at $117,075,548.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total transaction of $126,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 104,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,181,858.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 266,214 shares of company stock valued at $36,212,056. 2.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $132.71. 8,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,742,609. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $130.36. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $90.05 and a one year high of $149.08. The stock has a market cap of $36.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.00.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The firm had revenue of $736.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Further Reading: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.