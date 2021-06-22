Advisor OS LLC Increases Stock Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Advisor OS LLC raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,198 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

MRVL stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.38. The company had a trading volume of 89,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,238,673. The company has a market capitalization of $36.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -144.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.10. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.53 and a 12-month high of $55.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.59.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $832.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.02 million. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a positive return on equity of 5.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Summit Insights raised shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.70.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $853,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 16,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.54, for a total transaction of $780,086.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,182 shares in the company, valued at $3,552,254.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 73,571 shares of company stock worth $3,604,736. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

