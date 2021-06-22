Advisor OS LLC Invests $1.70 Million in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Advisor OS LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 22,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,698,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 26.4% during the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 67,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,115,000 after buying an additional 14,090 shares in the last quarter. Goldstein Munger & Associates grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. Goldstein Munger & Associates now owns 439,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,331,000 after buying an additional 30,389 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 352,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,724,000 after buying an additional 21,737 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,831,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,602,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 128,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,364,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. 73.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.35. 309,258 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,883,129. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $60.30 and a one year high of $82.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.73.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

