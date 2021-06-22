Advisor OS LLC Invests $3 Million in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Advisor OS LLC acquired a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 54,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,997,000. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Advisor OS LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Advisor OS LLC owned about 0.15% of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 22,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Harbor Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 18.7% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA HACK traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $61.16. 7,106 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,405. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.98. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a twelve month low of $43.00 and a twelve month high of $64.36.

