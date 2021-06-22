Advisor OS LLC Invests $4.16 Million in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

Advisor OS LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 67,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,163,000. Invesco KBW Bank ETF comprises about 0.9% of Advisor OS LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Advisor OS LLC owned about 0.16% of Invesco KBW Bank ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 265.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000.

KBWB traded down $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.54. The stock had a trading volume of 40,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,108,854. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.38. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a twelve month low of $35.38 and a twelve month high of $69.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.331 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco KBW Bank ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st.

