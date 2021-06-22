Advisor OS LLC Invests $4.23 Million in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Advisor OS LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 75,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,233,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Advisor OS LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 513.9% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000.

Shares of SPYG traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $61.59. 20,996 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,692,604. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $43.27 and a 52-week high of $61.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.81.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

