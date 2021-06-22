Advisor OS LLC Invests $8.37 Million in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Advisor OS LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 156,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $8,372,000. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Advisor OS LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 8,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. LifePro Asset Management increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 5,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 13,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 47.4% in the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 5,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 75.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EEM traded down $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.96. The stock had a trading volume of 472,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,876,832. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $39.72 and a one year high of $58.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.32.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

