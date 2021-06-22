Advisor OS LLC Purchases 1,702 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Advisor OS LLC raised its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,034 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mattern Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 76.5% during the first quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,750 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 5,526 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 60.5% during the first quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 82,963 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,566,000 after purchasing an additional 31,270 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.8% in the first quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,195 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $11,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 192.4% in the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the period. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.2% in the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,198 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $34,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $7,302,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 282,606 shares in the company, valued at $64,999,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $1,912,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,669,455.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,655 shares of company stock worth $20,166,882. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on V. Susquehanna raised their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $259.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Visa from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.72.

Shares of NYSE V traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $233.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,538,880. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.78 billion, a PE ratio of 48.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.00. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.23 and a 12 month high of $237.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $228.87.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 49.93%. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Recommended Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.