Advisor OS LLC Purchases 2,442 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Advisor OS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 19.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,789 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. Bessemer Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 108.6% during the first quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 20,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 10,615 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Mark J. raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 6.1% in the first quarter. Bradley Mark J. now owns 41,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 4.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,580,818 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $182,308,000 after purchasing an additional 113,211 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortive in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,504,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 0.8% during the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 209,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,790,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Fortive stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.24. The stock had a trading volume of 24,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,391,699. Fortive Co. has a 1 year low of $60.82 and a 1 year high of $82.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.79. The firm has a market cap of $23.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.13.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 27.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.40%.

In other Fortive news, Director Steven M. Rales sold 1,368,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total transaction of $99,124,641.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,250,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,467,716.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven M. Rales sold 60,107 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total value of $4,194,867.53. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,250,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,822,524.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FTV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Fortive from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Fortive from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Fortive from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.77.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

