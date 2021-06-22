Advisor OS LLC Purchases New Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Advisor OS LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 66,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,792,000. Vanguard Extended Market ETF makes up about 2.7% of Advisor OS LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Advisor OS LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $837,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,495,000 after purchasing an additional 7,323 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 27.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 298,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,836,000 after purchasing an additional 64,928 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 13.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 44,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,859,000 after purchasing an additional 5,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock traded down $0.50 on Tuesday, reaching $185.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,765. The company’s fifty day moving average is $182.23. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a twelve month low of $113.69 and a twelve month high of $189.10.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

