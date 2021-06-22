Advisor OS LLC Raises Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Advisor OS LLC increased its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,358 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Camden National Bank raised its position in Danaher by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 5,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in Danaher by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 569,401 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $126,487,000 after purchasing an additional 57,809 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in Danaher by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,209 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Danaher by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,010,905 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $446,702,000 after purchasing an additional 379,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in Danaher by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 51,146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,362,000 after purchasing an additional 10,039 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 6,006 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $1,530,028.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,476 shares in the company, valued at $4,706,761. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 17,169 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total transaction of $4,442,650.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,844,519.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,165 shares of company stock worth $9,051,818. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

DHR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Danaher from $249.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Danaher from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.93.

Shares of NYSE DHR traded up $3.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $265.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,584,004. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.55 billion, a PE ratio of 41.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.69. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $168.59 and a 12 month high of $262.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $250.83.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 19.17%. The business’s revenue was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 13.31%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

