Advisor OS LLC Sells 40,231 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Advisor OS LLC reduced its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 31.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,231 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up 0.7% of Advisor OS LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $3,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 90.3% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $36.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,874,083. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.24. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $27.33 and a one year high of $38.38.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.