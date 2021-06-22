Advisor OS LLC Takes $3.73 Million Position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ)

Advisor OS LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 81,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,726,000. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Advisor OS LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Advisor OS LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 1,018.5% in the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Shares of PEJ stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.48. The company had a trading volume of 2,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,706. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.32. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a one year low of $27.95 and a one year high of $55.25.

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

