Advisor OS LLC Takes Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF)

Advisor OS LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 34,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,611,000. Advisor OS LLC owned 0.15% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 435.2% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 413,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,531,000 after acquiring an additional 335,893 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 149.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 282,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,975,000 after acquiring an additional 169,264 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 171,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,999,000 after acquiring an additional 24,265 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 117,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,429,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 1,041.9% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 91,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after acquiring an additional 83,299 shares during the period.

PXF traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $48.62. 20,963 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,107. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a 12-month low of $33.97 and a 12-month high of $50.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.69.

