aelf (ELF) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $11.84 Million

aelf (CURRENCY:ELF) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 22nd. aelf has a total market capitalization of $76.62 million and approximately $11.84 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One aelf coin can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000414 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, aelf has traded 33.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002944 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.99 or 0.00088233 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00054221 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003442 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00020317 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002946 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $217.08 or 0.00638737 BTC.

Amp (AMP) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000185 BTC.

aelf Profile

aelf (CRYPTO:ELF) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 544,480,200 coins. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain . The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . aelf’s official website is aelf.io

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution. The structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ allows developers to independently deploy or run DApps (Distributed Applications) on individual side chains to achieve effective resource isolation. By adopting parallel processing and the unique AEDPoS consensus mechanism, aelf's technology made major breakthroughs in performance, achieving high throughput. Based on the cross-chain technology of the main chain index and verification mechanisms, aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, and as a result, allows direct interoperability between side chains. ELF token is the aelf utility token, mined on the aelf mainnet explorer, previously an ERC-20 token. “

Buying and Selling aelf

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

