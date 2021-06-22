Aeon Global Health (OTCMKTS:AGHC) Shares Down 29.4%

Aeon Global Health Corp. (OTCMKTS:AGHC)’s share price fell 29.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. 744 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 11,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.16.

Aeon Global Health Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AGHC)

Aeon Global Health Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides various clinical laboratory testing services in the United States. The company operates through Laboratory Testing Services and Web-Based Software segments. Its laboratory testing services include the testing of an individual's blood, urine, or saliva for the presence of drugs or chemicals, as well as the patient's DNA profile.

