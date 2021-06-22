AeroVironment (AVAV) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, June 29th. Analysts expect AeroVironment to post earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of AVAV opened at $111.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.96 and a beta of 0.36. AeroVironment has a 12 month low of $59.13 and a 12 month high of $143.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.22.

In other AeroVironment news, VP Alison Marie Roelke sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $126,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,135. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.64, for a total value of $781,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 45,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,036,638.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,832 shares of company stock worth $14,237,410 over the last 90 days. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AVAV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut AeroVironment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.50.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company supplies unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

