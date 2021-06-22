Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Acquired by Cornerstone Advisors LLC

Cornerstone Advisors LLC increased its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 168.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $2,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Breiter Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Aflac by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFL traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $52.89. The stock had a trading volume of 61,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,466,432. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $35.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.13. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $33.37 and a 12-month high of $57.57.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.32. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 24.09%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.61%.

In other Aflac news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total value of $122,516.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $739,327.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.43, for a total transaction of $1,512,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,532,113.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,548 shares of company stock worth $1,856,657. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist upped their target price on Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Citigroup upped their target price on Aflac from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Aflac from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.69.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

