Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) Stock Price Up 3.4%

Ag Growth International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) rose 3.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $30.26 and last traded at $30.26. Approximately 1,575 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 49% from the average daily volume of 1,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.26.

AGGZF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of Ag Growth International in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$57.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Ag Growth International from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.53.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

